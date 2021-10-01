Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,891 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $1,033,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 68.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $312,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $2,073,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1,416.6% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 441,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after acquiring an additional 412,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Truist increased their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

DVN stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $36.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

