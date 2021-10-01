Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 6,439 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,661 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,114.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average is $60.75. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

