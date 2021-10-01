Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Exponent were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.30. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $120.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $99,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,857.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $796,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

