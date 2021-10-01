Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.72% of Veritone worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Veritone by 6.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 13.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 10.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VERI opened at $23.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $785.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 3.19. Veritone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

