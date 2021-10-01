Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries through its subsidiaries, primarily in China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

GTEC opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. Greenland Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $71.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.06.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenland Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Greenland Technologies by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenland Technologies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenland Technologies (GTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.