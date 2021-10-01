Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Position Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,437 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $14,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $316,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,444.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 199,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,037,514 shares of company stock worth $78,800,283 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.79 and a beta of 0.91. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $32.69.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GDYN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

