Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.27 and last traded at $27.11. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GCAAF)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

