Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives $25.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

HAYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $267,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,072 shares of company stock worth $1,601,466.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hayward by 10.4% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hayward by 70.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67. Hayward has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. Analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

