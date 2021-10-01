HBK Investments L P Buys 359,347 Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

HBK Investments L P raised its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,347 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned about 2.07% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $13,996,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,916,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $868,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EPHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.77. 25,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,695. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.