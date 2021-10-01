HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 1,830 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 114.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 18.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Grifols by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRFS. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

