HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 1,314 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ferrari by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,933,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ferrari by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $209.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.09 and a 200-day moving average of $210.70. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Ferrari has a one year low of $176.03 and a one year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.18.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

