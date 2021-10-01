HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 2,911 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,645,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,793,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,438,341.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,271 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,662.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,924,807 shares of company stock valued at $269,476,131 in the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DKNG opened at $48.16 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

