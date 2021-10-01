HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,286 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,163 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,761,000 after buying an additional 526,006 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth $295,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,367,000 after buying an additional 5,998,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,335,000 after buying an additional 193,847 shares in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GSK opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.