HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.37.

