HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BEAM. Wedbush raised their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $315,274.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,825. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BEAM opened at $87.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.00. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

