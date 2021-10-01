HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 324 RH (NYSE:RH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at $186,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at $87,060,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 516.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,731,000 after purchasing an additional 120,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,469,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. lifted their target price on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.33.

RH opened at $666.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $689.16 and a 200-day moving average of $655.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 1-year low of $330.64 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.