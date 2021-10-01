HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 3,578 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 297.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $4,979,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

