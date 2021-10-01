HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 3,578 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 297.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $96.49.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.
In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $4,979,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Trimble Profile
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
