Head-To-Head Comparison: iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) vs. Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Intersect ENT and iCAD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 0 6 0 0 2.00 iCAD 0 0 7 0 3.00

Intersect ENT presently has a consensus price target of $26.47, suggesting a potential downside of 2.87%. iCAD has a consensus price target of $22.57, suggesting a potential upside of 107.84%. Given iCAD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iCAD is more favorable than Intersect ENT.

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -66.55% -102.23% -30.51% iCAD -24.44% -18.86% -12.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of iCAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intersect ENT and iCAD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $80.55 million 11.27 -$72.32 million ($2.05) -13.29 iCAD $29.70 million 9.14 -$17.61 million ($0.43) -25.21

iCAD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intersect ENT. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intersect ENT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iCAD beats Intersect ENT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.