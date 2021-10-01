Head to Head Contrast: Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) & Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Brandywine Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $7.53 billion 3.54 $797.00 million $1.29 27.57 Brandywine Realty Trust $534.85 million 4.29 $305.53 million $1.39 9.65

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 23.25% 26.56% 14.58% Brandywine Realty Trust 60.77% 16.78% 7.66%

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Weyerhaeuser has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Brandywine Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Weyerhaeuser and Brandywine Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 1 3 1 3.00 Brandywine Realty Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.05%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $12.83, suggesting a potential downside of 4.37%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Brandywine Realty Trust.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products. The Real Estate and ENR segment deliver premiums to timber value by identifying and monetizing higher and better use lands and capturing the full value of surface and subsurface assets. The Wood Products segment delivers lumber, structural panels, engineered wood products and complementary building products for residential, multi-family, industrial and light commercial applications. The company was founded by Frederick Weyerhaeuser on January 18, 1900 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other. The Philadelphia Central Business District segment includes properties located in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Suburbs segment includes properties in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties in the Philadelphia suburbs. The Metropolitan Washington D.C Segment includes properties in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia and southern Maryland. The Austin, Texas segment includes properties in the City of Austin, Texas. The Other segment includes properties located in Camden County in New Jersey and properties in New Castle County in Delaware. The company was founded by Gerard H. Sweeney in 1986 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

