Head to Head Contrast: LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) & ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

ImageWare Systems has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivePerson has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ImageWare Systems and LivePerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImageWare Systems 165.33% -49.34% 75.82% LivePerson -22.21% -33.93% -8.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ImageWare Systems and LivePerson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImageWare Systems $4.78 million 2.47 -$7.25 million N/A N/A LivePerson $366.62 million 11.22 -$107.59 million ($1.15) -51.26

ImageWare Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivePerson.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of LivePerson shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of LivePerson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ImageWare Systems and LivePerson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A LivePerson 0 2 10 0 2.83

LivePerson has a consensus price target of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.53%. Given LivePerson’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LivePerson is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Summary

LivePerson beats ImageWare Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems, Inc. engages in the development of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions and provision of patented biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. Its digital identity solutions include imagaeware digital identity platform; identity proofing; identity authentication, and identity management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment involves in facilitating online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge for a fee via mobile and online messaging. The company was founded by Robert P. LoCascio on November 29, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

