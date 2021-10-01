Head to Head Review: Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) vs. Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS)

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) and Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Beachbody and Home Bistro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beachbody N/A N/A N/A Home Bistro -225.13% N/A -571.16%

This table compares Beachbody and Home Bistro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beachbody N/A N/A -$7.92 million N/A N/A Home Bistro $1.34 million 26.91 -$1.24 million N/A N/A

Home Bistro has higher revenue and earnings than Beachbody.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Beachbody shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Beachbody shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Beachbody and Home Bistro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beachbody 0 0 2 0 3.00 Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beachbody currently has a consensus price target of 13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 139.17%. Given Beachbody’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Beachbody is more favorable than Home Bistro.

Summary

Beachbody beats Home Bistro on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches. The Beachbody Company, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Home Bistro

Home Bistro, Inc. engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

