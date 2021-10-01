Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Short Interest Down 89.7% in September

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the August 31st total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HDVY remained flat at $$0.18 during trading hours on Friday. 283,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,916. Health Discovery has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Health Discovery

Health Discovery Corp. operates as a pattern recognition company that uses mathematical techniques to analyze data to uncover patterns primarily in the field of molecular diagnostics in the United States. The firm property include Support Vector Machines (SVM), which are mathematical algorithms that allow computers to sift through datasets to identify patterns; recursive feature elimination SVM that identifies and rank orders the data points that contribute the desired results; FGM, which enhances the mapping of genetic pathways involved in the diagnosis and prevention of certain diseases; and biomarkers, which are biological indicators or genetic expression signatures of certain disease states.

