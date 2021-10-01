Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Short Interest Down 89.7% in September

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the August 31st total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:HDVY remained flat at $$0.18 during trading hours on Friday. 283,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,916. Health Discovery has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.
