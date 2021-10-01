Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HTA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.10.

NYSE:HTA opened at $29.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 80.16 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $31.31.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 25.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,160,000 after acquiring an additional 364,815 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

