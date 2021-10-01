HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-$765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.75 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,502. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6,476.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $49.09 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HQY shares. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.70.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,740. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HealthEquity stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 133.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of HealthEquity worth $54,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

