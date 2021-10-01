HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina. “

HSTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $901.81 million, a PE ratio of 109.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $64.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in HealthStream by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 67,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,492,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in HealthStream by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 598,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 55,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

