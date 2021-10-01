Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.35. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $174.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.56 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 37.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,590,000 after buying an additional 975,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 80.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 215,855 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 53.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after acquiring an additional 181,195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after acquiring an additional 163,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 76.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after acquiring an additional 158,766 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

