Hegic Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Hegic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Hegic has a total market cap of $100.32 million and $11.29 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hegic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00055178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00116420 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00202870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.