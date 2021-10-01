Helical (LON:HLCL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $442.12

Helical plc (LON:HLCL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 442.12 ($5.78) and traded as high as GBX 465.50 ($6.08). Helical shares last traded at GBX 442 ($5.77), with a volume of 97,536 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 462.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 442.12. The company has a market capitalization of £540.68 million and a PE ratio of 30.48.

About Helical (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.