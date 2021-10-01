Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HLTOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.24. 514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,221. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

