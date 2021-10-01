HempCoin (THC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $103.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $103.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,806.51 or 0.99878572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00079093 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052407 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002129 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.23 or 0.00593820 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,578,087 coins and its circulating supply is 263,442,937 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

