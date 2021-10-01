Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,118 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 44,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 327,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 47,660 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 175.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HFWA stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $917.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. The company had revenue of $62.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

