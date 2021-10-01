Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho cut Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,492,000 after buying an additional 7,184,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 64.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,219 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,800,000 after buying an additional 1,458,633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3,607.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 521,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,401,000 after buying an additional 507,684 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 79.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 731,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after acquiring an additional 324,210 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

