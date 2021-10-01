Hollysys Automation Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,314 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,675% compared to the typical daily volume of 243 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 845,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 113,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOLI opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.97. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

HOLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

