Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 94.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HMPT. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Point Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.71 million and a P/E ratio of 0.85. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.65 million. Analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.