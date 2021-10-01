Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.950-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.60 billion-$35.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.20 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.970-$2.020 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International stock opened at $212.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.24. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $159.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

