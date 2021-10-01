Hope Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

HOPE stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 141,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 24,768 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 52,358 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.