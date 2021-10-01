Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

HOPE opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,933,000 after buying an additional 1,205,057 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $13,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 684,473 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 479,580 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 419,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

