Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 57,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 384,503 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $9.98.

HZAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

