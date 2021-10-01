Hourglass Capital LLC Acquires 2,250 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,287,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,901,000 after buying an additional 2,690,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,700,000 after buying an additional 1,598,133 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,189,000 after buying an additional 1,318,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after buying an additional 1,090,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1,108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,140,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,390,000 after buying an additional 1,045,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. 36,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barrington Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

