Hourglass Capital LLC Has $92,000 Stake in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 100.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Recro Pharma were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Recro Pharma by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Recro Pharma by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 34,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ REPH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. 3,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,110. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 12.81. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $96.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. As a group, analysts expect that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Recro Pharma Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.