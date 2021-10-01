Hourglass Capital LLC Purchases 670 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in NCR by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in NCR by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of NCR by 496.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $40.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,672. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.15. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

