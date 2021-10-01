HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202,487 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 39,607 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of HP worth $36,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in HP by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,627,289 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after acquiring an additional 293,800 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 106.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 110,866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 57,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of HP by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 80,633 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPQ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

HP stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

