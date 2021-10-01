Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

Hub Group stock opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $74.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 84,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,939,000 after purchasing an additional 79,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hub Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after buying an additional 35,934 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,051,000 after buying an additional 20,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

