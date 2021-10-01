Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,485 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 968,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,545 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.46 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

