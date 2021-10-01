Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,961 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,384 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971,575 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,021,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,056,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 945,801 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

