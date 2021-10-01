Hutchinson Capital Management CA Acquires Shares of 669 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 669 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after acquiring an additional 349,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,462,577,000 after acquiring an additional 314,841 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520,162 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,855,000 after acquiring an additional 260,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.32. The company had a trading volume of 119,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,712. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $348.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

