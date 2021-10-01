Hutchinson Capital Management CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 492,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 51,010 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.21. 27,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,944. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27.

