Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $20 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for about 5.0% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $20,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,045,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

NYSE COF traded up $4.01 on Friday, reaching $165.98. The company had a trading volume of 86,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,239. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.21.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

