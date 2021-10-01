Hutchinson Capital Management CA Raises Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises 3.5% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $13,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. FMR LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,268,000 after purchasing an additional 413,102 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

LBRDK traded up $3.06 on Friday, reaching $175.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,262. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.13. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $135.52 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

