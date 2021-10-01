HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Position Reduced by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 50.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 15.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,208,000 after purchasing an additional 87,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 58.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCM stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

